Iraq claims that suspects in the assassination of academic Hashemi have been apprehended.

Mustafa al-Kadhemi, Iraq’s prime minister, stated Friday that suspects have been apprehended in the assassination of academic Hisham al-Hashemi last year, one of dozens of unpunished attacks on the country in recent years.

Hashemi, a Sunni extremism expert and government consultant with an extensive network of contacts among key decision makers, was killed by gunmen on motorcycles outside his Baghdad house in early July last year.

The researcher has also become a vocal critic of powerful Shiite armed actors associated with Iran, whom Washington accuses of launching rockets and other attacks in Iraq against US interests and troops.

On Twitter, Kadhemi stated, “We vowed to apprehend… (the) killers of Hashemi.” He went on to say, “We kept that promise.”

One of individuals arrested for the assassination, Ahmed al-Kenani, was associated to Kataeb Hezbollah, a major pro-Iran organization that Hashemi criticized in his writings and media commentary, according to a security source.

Short clips of Kenani, a 36-year-old police lieutenant, allegedly confessing were shown on Iraqi official television. He said he shot Hashemi with a pistol while wearing a brown jumpsuit.

Hundreds of military tanks and counter-terrorism troops were deployed Friday in Baghdad’s strongly defended Green Zone, where the US embassy — a frequent target of rocket assaults – is located, according to an AFP security source.

The prime minister’s announcement on Friday, which is considered by pro-Iran groups as being too close to Washington, represents the first arrests in connection with the assassination.

Surveillance footage from the attack, which was broadcast on state television, alleges to show Kenani carrying out the murder with the help of three people on two motorcycles.

Hashemi’s support for anti-government rallies in 2019 enraged Tehran-backed Shiite militias in Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi military network.

Hundreds of people gathered in central Baghdad earlier this month to honor him, holding photos of the researcher and lighting candles.

According to Ali al-Bayati, a member of the Iraqi government’s human rights commission, the arrests are “a great start toward establishing responsibility and ending impunity… and we hope that all culprits be held accountable.”

Many people, however, distrust Kadhemi’s capacity to control armed groups.

The Hashed-al-Shaabi controls significant financial holdings and is the second largest group in Iraq’s parliament.

Its authority was demonstrated last month when one of its commanders, Qassem Muslah, was released after being detained on accusations of ordering the assassination of pro-democracy activist Ihab al-Wazni.

The court stated that it had found “no proof.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.