Iran tests anti-missile defenses to protect’sensitive’ sites.

Following Israeli and US warnings about Iran’s nuclear program, the Iranian military announced Wednesday that it successfully tested anti-missile defenses for “sensitive” facilities during war drills in central Iran.

General Amir-Qader Rahimzadeh, commander of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya air base in Semnan, was quoted by Fars news agency as saying, “The country’s air defences are completely prepared to safeguard critical and vital assets with a multi-layered defence system.”

The exercises, which started on Tuesday, merged the army’s “Majid” defense system with the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps’ “Dezful” system to destroy incoming cruise missiles.

The Natanz enrichment plant and other nuclear plants are located in Iran’s central region.

The war simulations took place ahead of a European Union envoy’s travel to Iran on Thursday to coordinate discussions on reviving a dormant nuclear deal between Tehran and key powers, including the United States.

“One of the objectives of the successful joint air defense exercises was to provide a solid and multi-layered defense against cruise missile assaults,” Rahimzadeh added.

Radars and electronic monitoring devices were also used in the activities, according to the Iranian state news agency IRNA.

In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly last month, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that his country “would not allow” Tehran to develop nuclear weapons.

In August, US President Joe Biden stated that the US is dedicated to ensuring that “Iran never develops” a nuclear weapon, adding that he is “putting diplomacy first.”

According to Ali Shamhkani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, both Biden and Bennett hinted at the use of military force.

Tehran claims to be working on a peaceful nuclear program.

Enrique Mora, the EU envoy, will visit Iran amid rising pressure from European countries and the Biden administration for a quick resumption of talks on the US’s readmission to the 2015 nuclear deal.

It lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program, but it has been on life support since 2018, when then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew and reimposed crushing sanctions.

Iran has stated numerous times that it is ready to resume negotiations “soon.”