Iran submits a draft proposal for the lifting of sanctions to the nuclear talks.

Iran said on Thursday that it had handed two draft proposals to European countries in an attempt to resurrect a 2015 nuclear deal, as the Europeans and Americans said time was of the importance.

The recommendations involve two fundamental challenges facing the treaty, according to lead negotiator Ali Bagheri of Iranian state television: the easing of sanctions and Iran’s nuclear commitments.

They were submitted on the third day of discussions in Vienna to resurrect the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which offered the Islamic republic the easing of some sanctions suffocating its economy in exchange for tight restrictions on its nuclear activity.

After a halt in June following the election of ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi, talks resumed in Vienna on Monday.

“The first document summarizes the Islamic republic’s position on sanctions relief, while the second document discusses Iran’s nuclear activities,” Bagheri told IRIB TV.

“Now it’s up to the other side to review these documents and prepare for conversations with Iran based on these materials,” Bagheri added.

“The hour is getting extremely late, (but) it is not too late for Iran to reverse course,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said later Thursday.

On Tuesday, European negotiators said they will analyze the “seriousness” of Iran’s position over the next three days before deciding whether to resume discussions.

The “next 48 hours will be very significant,” European diplomats cautioned, adding that there was no time for “niceties.”

Along with Iran, diplomats from the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, and Russia are attending the meeting.

Indirectly participating in the Vienna discussion is US President Joe Biden’s administration, which is eager to get back into the deal.

The agreement began to fall apart in 2018 when then-US President Donald Trump withdrew and imposed fresh sanctions on Iran.

Iran, on the other hand, which denies wanting a nuclear weapons, has been systematically abandoning its obligations since 2019.

Biden’s administration has stated that it will only negotiate measures taken by Trump in relation to the nuclear program, such as a unilateral restriction on oil shipments, and will not negotiate measures imposed on other issues, such as human rights.

Iran, on the other hand, wants all US sanctions lifted once Trump leaves office.

The JCPOA’s purpose is to make it nearly hard for Iran to construct an atomic weapon while still allowing it to continue a peaceful nuclear program.

Bagheri said Iran was in Vienna to resume discussions, echoing Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, but that it was up to the West.

