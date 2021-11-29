Iran Nuclear Talks Will Restart, and Tehran Is ‘Determined’ To Save the Deal.

After a five-month hiatus, international discussions on Iran’s nuclear program will resume on Monday, with Tehran declaring that it is “determined” to negotiate an agreement, but analysts foresee huge roadblocks to a quick resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal.

After the election of Ebrahim Raisi, an ultraconservative new president, Iran suspended negotiations in June. Diplomats said they were “near” to reaching a deal at the time.

For several months, Iran has disregarded calls from Western countries to resume discussions, all the while bolstering its nuclear program’s capabilities. Raisi stated in August that Iran was once again willing to talk.

According to diplomatic sources, the negotiations will begin at 2 p.m. (1300 GMT) in the Palais Coburg hotel, where the 2015 deal was signed.

Diplomats from the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, and Russia will also be present.

Indirectly, the United States will participate in the talks.

The Iranian foreign ministry announced on Monday that its delegation has arrived in Vienna “with a determined commitment to reach a deal and is looking forward to constructive talks.”

“If the other side demonstrates the same willingness, we will be on the right route to reach an agreement,” said Said Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for the ministry.

The stance of Tehran, according to US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley, “doesn’t augur well for the discussions.”

“Of course, we will not be prepared to sit idly if they start getting too close, too close for comfort,” Malley told US National Public Radio last week.

In exchange for severe limits on Iran’s nuclear program, the 2015 deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), provided the easing of some of the country’s economic sanctions.

However, the agreement began to fall apart in 2018 when then-US President Donald Trump withdrew and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Iran retaliated the following year by violating the nuclear deal’s constraints on its nuclear activity.

It has been enriching uranium to record levels in recent months and has curtailed the work of UN inspectors responsible with overseeing Iran’s nuclear facilities, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said “no progress” had been made on problems addressed during a visit to Tehran last week, which had sought to overcome stumbling blocks between the agency and Iran.

"Iran's refusal to make a relatively simple agreement with the IAEA casts a pall on the prospects for nuclear talks,"