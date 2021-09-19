Iran is looking east after the China-led bloc approved its entry.

Iran applauded its admittance into a bloc dominated by China and Russia on Saturday, praising the move eastward as a means of gaining access to key global markets and countering severe Western sanctions.

The outcome of a conference in Dushanbe on Friday, at which members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation backed Iran’s future membership in the group, was greeted with uncommon unanimity by conservative and reformist publications.

Following his return home on Saturday, ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi declared, “It is a strategic and diplomatic triumph.”

The eight-member SCO organization, which includes India, was founded two decades ago and promotes itself as a counterweight to Western dominance.

The EU’s decision on Iran comes as talks to lure Washington back into a 2015 nuclear deal have come to a halt. Then, in 2018, President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement, reimposing broad penalties.

The SCO is “one of the primary symbols of collaboration of non-Western powers opening the door to a post-American era,” according to a headline in the Javan daily.

Kayhan, like Javan, is an ultraconservative publication, and its lead story was titled in big letters: “Defying Western Sanctions.”

According to Kayhan, “Iran may now pursue its multilateralism policy, gradually relinquish a worldview focused entirely on the West, and offset Western sanctions.”

Etemad, a publication representing reformists in the Islamic republic who advocate for wider social liberties, took a position similar to the ultraconservatives.

It said that joining the SCO would allow Iran to “connect with markets” that represented a large portion of the world’s population.

Iran, one of the SCO’s four observer states, filed for full membership in 2008, but its application was stymied by UN and US sanctions over its nuclear program.

Several SCO members did not want a country that had been sanctioned by the international community among its ranks.

The 2015 accord, meant at preventing Iran from developing an atomic weapon, gave economic benefits in exchange for a significant reduction in the country’s nuclear activities, but Trump’s departure shattered the agreement.

The deal still includes the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, and Russia, and US President Joe Biden has stated willingness to rejoin them, but talks have stalled thus far.

Iran was denied SCO membership last year due to Tajikistan’s reluctance, but it found the door to membership wide open on Friday.

Moscow and Beijing, according to Iranian foreign relations specialist Fayaz Zahed, backed Tehran’s membership because they expect the nuclear problem to be handled.

