Iran is accused of delaying retaliation for the downed Ukrainian plane.

On Wednesday, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Ukraine accused Iran of delaying reparations for the relatives of victims of a crashed Ukrainian plane, claiming Tehran had yet to consent to negotiations.

On January 8, 2020, the Islamic republic shot down Ukraine International Airlines aircraft PS752 shortly after take-off from Tehran, killing all 176 passengers and crew members, including 85 Canadian nationals and permanent residents.

It revealed three days later that its soldiers had mistakenly attacked a Boeing 737-800 flight destined for Kiev.

“We, ministers representing Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, express our deep disappointment that the Islamic Republic of Iran has refused to meet on November 22, 2021 to negotiate on the issue of reparations for the downing of Flight PS752,” the four countries said in a joint statement.

Melanie Joly, the Canadian foreign minister, spoke with Elizabeth Truss, the British equivalent, on Friday, and pledged to work together “to pursue justice by holding Iran accountable.”

If Iran continues to refuse to negotiate with the group, the four countries seeking redress warned Wednesday that they will “have no choice but to carefully consider alternative actions and measures to resolve this situation within the framework of international law.”

The trial of ten soldiers accused of downing the plane began on Sunday in Tehran.

The Iranian Civil Aviation Organisation (CAO) cited the missile strikes and the “alertness” of its forces on the ground in a final assessment released in March, despite heightened tensions between Iran and the US at the time.

The Islamic Republic had recently bombed a US base in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, and Washington was expected to respond.

Ukraine, which lost 11 individuals in the catastrophe, called the study “a cynical attempt to disguise (the) genuine causes,” while Canada claimed it lacked “concrete facts or evidence” and promised to share the findings of its own probe soon.