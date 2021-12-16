Iran has set a new deadline for completing its reparations for the downed Ukraine flight.

On Thursday, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Ukraine gave Iran a new deadline to discuss reparations for the relatives of victims of a downed Ukrainian plane, saying that their “patience is wearing thin.”

On January 8, 2020, the Islamic republic shot down Ukraine International Airlines aircraft PS752 shortly after take-off from Tehran, killing all 176 passengers and crew members, including 85 Canadian nationals and permanent residents.

Tehran confessed three days later that its forces had mistakenly targeted a Boeing 737-800 flight heading for Kiev.

The International Coordination and Response Group, led by Canada, had urged Iran several times to meet in November to discuss restitution, but had received no response.

In a statement released Thursday, the organization said, “We have issued a fresh request inviting Iran to discuss the subjects that concern to our claim and requests for reparations for the downing of PS752 during the week of January 17, 2022.”

They said Tehran must respond by January 5 if it is willing to engage in talks.

If Iran continues to wait by then, the group says they’ll have to “resume that further attempts to negotiate compensation with Iran are hopeless” and “explore other options to address this dispute within the framework of international law.”

Iran continues to show a “apparent reluctance” to come to the table “to handle this subject in a productive and timely manner,” the group stated nearly two years after the disaster.

“The Coordination Group’s tolerance is wearing thin,” it said, adding that Iran “has demonstrated little interest in adhering to its international legal commitments.”

The Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) cited the missile strikes and the “alertness” of its forces on the ground in a final assessment released in March, despite heightened tensions between Iran and the US at the time.

The Islamic Republic had recently bombed a US base in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, and Washington was expected to respond.

Ukraine, which lost 11 individuals in the catastrophe, called the study “a cynical attempt to disguise (the) genuine causes,” while Canada claimed it lacked “concrete facts or evidence” and promised to share the findings of its own probe soon.