Iran denies allegations made by the G7 and the US about a drone attack on a ship.

Iran denied claims that its drones were used in a deadly tanker strike, accusing Israel of fabricating the “scenario” in order to destabilize the Islamic republic.

Last week, the MT Mercer Street, an oil products tanker operated by Israeli-controlled Zodiac marine, was hit off the coast of Oman, killing two crew members — a British man and a Romanian woman.

The incident on July 29 raised the stakes in a so-called “shadow war” that has seen a rash of attacks on Iranian and Israeli vessels.

G7 foreign ministers blamed Iran for the latest attack on Friday, as the US military disclosed the results of an inquiry into whether the drones were produced in the Islamic republic.

The charges were denied by Iran.

“We strongly condemn the G7 foreign ministers and the European Union’s high representative for international affairs making bogus charges against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” said Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for the foreign ministry.

He described the tanker attack and the accusations against Iran as a “scenario” devised with “notable” timing because they occurred just days before Iran’s new ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi took the oath of office.

Raisi was sworn in by parliament two days after being inaugurated by Iran’s top leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and took over from moderate president Hassan Rouhani.

“It is not a new thing for professionals and those who know the history of this region that the Zionist dictatorship (Israel) would plan such conspiracies,” Khatibzadeh remarked.

The US Central Command said on Friday that fragments from one of three explosives-laden drones that targeted Mercer Street suggested it was made in Iran, citing the results of an investigation.

“This was a premeditated and targeted strike that was clearly illegal under international law… The foreign ministers of the world’s seven most developed nations (G7) issued a statement saying, “There is no justification for this attack.”

The US charges were disputed by Iran’s military spokesman.

“The US claims to have discovered bits of Iran’s drones in the ocean, and this is their proof. But what laboratory has determined that (the drones) are Iranian?,” Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi was reported as asking by the IRNA news agency.

He continued, “This is the Americans’ strategy, to weave stories and utilize them to condemn Iran… this is the method they have chosen to push Iran.”

Shekarchi also claimed that the claims were part of a “psychological effort” against Iran. Brief News from Washington Newsday.