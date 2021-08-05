IPhones will be scanned for images of child sexual abuse as part of an Apple update.

Apple announced on Thursday that iPhones and iPads would soon begin identifying and reporting photographs of child sexual abuse when they are uploaded to the iCloud.

According to a statement from the Silicon Valley-based tech firm, the software change to Apple’s operating systems would monitor photographs and allow Apple to report results to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“We aim to help safeguard children from predators who recruit and exploit them using communication tools, as well as limit the distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM),” Apple added.

According to Apple, the new technology will allow users’ phones’ operating systems to compare abusive photos on their phones to a database of known CSAM images provided by child safety organizations, then flag the images as they are uploaded to iCloud.

According to Apple, the function is part of a suite of features coming to Apple’s mobile devices.

Apple stated in a statement that its iPhone messaging app will employ machine learning to spot and alert children and their parents when they receive or send sexually inappropriate photographs.

According to the business, Siri will be taught to “intervene” when users try to search for topics related to child sex abuse.