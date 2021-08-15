Investors shrug off regulatory pressure as Big Tech continues to grow.

The pressure on Big Tech businesses is increasing, foreshadowing stricter regulation in Washington and elsewhere, which might lead to the dismantling of the major platforms. However, based on their stock prices, you’d never guess.

In recent weeks, shares of Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Alphabet, the parent company of Google, have lingered at record highs, boosted by pandemic-fueled sales and profit gains that have helped the large firms extend their grip of important economic sectors.

With the nomination of Big Tech skeptics to the Federal Trade Commission, the Biden administration has shown hints of more forceful regulation.

Despite severe discourse and antitrust lawsuits in the United States and Europe, and with US politicians exploring changes to make antitrust enforcement easier, the major tech corporations have maintained their pace.

Critics of Big Tech in the US and Europe want Apple and Google to lessen their control on their online app markets; more competition in the digital advertising industry dominated by Google and Facebook; and broader access to Amazon’s e-commerce platform by third-party vendors.

One action, which was dismissed by a judge but is being re-filed, might force Facebook to spin off its Instagram and WhatsApp services, and some activists and lawmakers are calling for the four digital giants to be broken up.

All four have surpassed $1 trillion in market capitalization, with Apple surpassing $2 trillion. Alphabet’s stock is up 80% from a year ago, while Facebook’s stock is up over 40% and Apple’s stock is up nearly 30%. After breaking milestones in July, Amazon shares are nearly on pace with last year’s level.

Even as it has benefited from the cloud computing revolution, Microsoft, with a $2 trillion valuation, has mostly dodged antitrust inquiry.

The rapid expansion has sparked criticism that the most powerful companies are extending their influence and pushing out competitors.

Analysts, however, suggest that any forceful legal or legislative steps may take years to play out and face obstacles.

“Breakup is going to be nearly impossible,” said Futurum Research analyst Daniel Newman, stressing the necessity for difficult antitrust legislative amendments.

According to Newman, multibillion-dollar fines would be more plausible, which the firms could easily absorb as they modify their business models to respond to critical challenges in a fast-paced environment.

He stated, “These firms have more resources and know-how than the regulators.”

Any antitrust action, according to Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities, would very certainly require legislative change, which is improbable under a divided Congress.

