Investors are eyeing Jackson Hole, therefore markets are swaying.

Major market indices were slightly moved on Wednesday as investors awaited a key speech by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

In Europe, London stocks rose 0.3 percent, while Paris stocks rose 0.2 percent. Frankfurt, on the other hand, fell 0.3 percent after a poor survey of business optimism.

Wall Street continued to rise, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both setting new highs.

After soaring more than 8% in the previous two days on anticipation of a demand comeback, oil prices continued to rise.

“Traders are mostly sitting on their hands today after bidding up stock, crude oil, and other risk assets prices in the first two days of the week,” said Fawad Razaqzada of ThinkMarkets.

“With all the focus on Friday’s speech by Jerome Powell, there hasn’t been much in the way of new catalysts to provide direction.”

Powell’s impending address to a virtual conference of economists in Jackson Hole will be scrutinized for indications on the Fed’s monetary policy objectives, particularly the impact of the Delta Covid variation on growth.

Asian markets were also divided, with reports that US President Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar spending plans were getting closer offering another massive lift, although optimism was tempered by profit-taking following a good start to the week.

“The gloomy mood is unsurprising,” said market analyst Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com, because some predict profit-taking will resume, while others believe the recovery has reached its limit.

“What cannot be missed, however, is the lack of coordinated selling interest,” he stated.

“This is a tribute to the underlying bullish bias that continues to shine through during brief periods of weakness.”

Following last week’s sell-off, global markets surged Monday on bargain-hunting, with traders riding a wave of fresh optimism.

Worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant, Afghanistan unrest, China uncertainties, and anticipation that the Fed will begin withdrawing financial support hammered stocks last week.

The US Food and Drug Administration’s decision on Monday to provide full approval to Pfizer-vaccine BioNTech’s has boosted mood and alleviated Delta concerns in the world’s largest economy.

This comes as infection surges in several nations, notably the United States, have subsided, and China looks to have weathered a weeks-long outbreak. Others, such as Australia, Japan, and New Zealand, are still fighting the epidemic and have been forced to implement containment measures.

The FDA’s action “clears the path for organizations to impose mandates.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.