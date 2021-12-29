Investors are concerned about the uncertain year 2022, thus Asian markets are down.

In Wednesday trade, Asian stocks were generally lower as a “Santa Claus surge” wore off, and continued concerns over the Omicron variant — as well as uncertainty about the economy’s outlook for 2022 — weighed on markets.

Covid-

19 cases have been reported around the world, leading governments to enact new precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, while the aviation industry has been hit with thousands of flight cancellations.

The World Health Organization’s warning that the variant’s danger remains “extremely high” has added to the feeling that the pandemic is far from ended, yet data showing a lower likelihood of hospitalization has raised spirits.

Tokyo ended in weak holiday activity on Wednesday, reflecting the uncertainty, with the market pulled down by US futures losses.

Seoul and Sydney were also down, while Wellington and Sydney were up. Europe began with a mixed bag, with the FTSE in London marginally higher and the DAX in Paris and Frankfurt lower.

Markets in China plummeted, owing in part to losses in shares of major liquor firms, including Kweichow Moutai, one of the world’s largest beverages corporations, according to analysts.

“Some blue chips, particularly the baijiu names, are mostly responsible for the dip,” Zhang Gang, a strategist at Central China Securities, told Bloomberg.

“After the current rebound, it’s likely that some funds may want to cash out before the end of the year.”

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong fell as investors worried about the uncertain outlook for 2022, as well as a continuing debt problem in the mainland’s property market.

Markets have also been pushed down by Beijing’s persistent regulatory clampdown on Chinese firms’ abroad listings, despite predictions that the country’s central bank may add more stimulus in 2022.

However, trading volumes are projected to stay low as we enter the new year, when global growth forecasts and the long-term impact of the Omicron variation are expected to become evident.

The Omicron wave, according to Moody’s analyst Mark Zandi, will slow growth in the first quarter but “not have a major impact” on 2022 overall due to a rebound later in the year.

“There will almost certainly be more after the Omicron wave has passed. However, each successive wave is expected to be less detrimental to the healthcare system and economy than the previous one “he stated

Northern Trust Wealth Management’s chief investment officer, Katie Nixon, was equally positive, saying her business was “very constructive moving into 2022.”

"Of course, we're having fits and starts with this Omicron variant. This may cause a delay in demand, but it will not be eliminated "she's the one.