Investment in climate technology has quadrupled since 2016.

According to a research, the amount of venture capital money invested on climate technologies this year has surpassed $32 billion, quadrupling the amount spent since the Paris Climate Agreement was signed in 2016.

Over the last five years, significant worldwide investment in transportation, energy, and circular economy solutions has fueled the expansion of climate technology. Since 2016, there have been 416 climate-related startups, with three $1 billion unicorns and six potential unicorns.

Europe is the region with the biggest growth, with London leading the way with $3.3 billion in venture capital investments since 2016. According to CNBC, the Bay Area in California is the only place with a higher concentration of climate tech businesses.

“A corporation tackling one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals… using technology to reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions or addressing the impacts of climate change,” according to the report.

“It is my belief that the next 1,000 unicorns — companies with a market valuation over a billion dollars — won’t be a search engine, won’t be a media company, they’ll be businesses developing green hydrogen, green agriculture, green steel, and green cement,” Blackrock CEO Larry Fink said at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The UN anticipates that the existing climate plans of countries around the world will only be a fraction of what is required to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, ahead of the COP26 climate meeting. Instead, they project that the earth will warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius.

“The process of providing fuel, food, and construction materials, with all of the necessities that we have as mankind, it all has to be reinvented,” Fink said, emphasizing the importance of climate tech businesses’ contributions in the future.