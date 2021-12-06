Investing in Venture Capital Has Been Made More Accessible.

For far too long, venture financing has been restricted to a small number of people.

Investors of all sizes can now engage in funding and creating new venture firms thanks to new platforms that are democratizing investment opportunities.

I’m enthusiastic because it opens up a whole new universe of possibilities for wealth creation, collaboration, and invention in order to solve large challenges and achieve significant goals.

To make the most of these new opportunities, it’s crucial to grasp what’s going on, how we got here, and, most importantly, where it’s all going.

Why hasn’t venture capital been more democratic in the past?

Venture capital originated as a result of dissatisfaction with previous financial systems.

Wall Street owned the banks, but they couldn’t fund the future because their investment decisions were focused on EBITDA, trailing earnings, and other metrics. These limits irritated innovators and entrepreneurs, so they devised their own system.

That is how the venture capital industry arose.

You can sit across from someone over coffee and recognize that they’re brilliant and have a great concept, and you can support them without having to go through banker applications.

Regrettably, this rapidly turned into a pretty closed and constrained system.

This was partly due to the natural localization of ties in Silicon Valley, but it was also a result of policy.

The SEC decided that small investors needed to be protected, but protection became exclusion.

Mom and pop, it was thought, shouldn’t be permitted to invest in early-stage enterprises because they were likely inexperienced. It would be far too easy for them to be duped.

As a result, the SEC took the easy road and declared that if you were a millionaire or above, you could invest in firms since you should know better. Everyone else, on the other hand, was shut out for decades.

The Disruption of the Financial Ecosystem

The market nonetheless provided decent returns to retail investors. However, the game has transformed in recent years.

Smaller investors have begun to suffer as a result of policies aimed to safeguard them. When corporations began to go public at exorbitant values, Wall Street began to observe a decline in the number of IPOs. However, everyone in the mutual fund industry was expecting on and relying on that 11% annual return.

As a result, Wall Street began transferring money into venture capital’s earlier-stage companies, driving up valuations and eliminating the checks and balances that had kept the ecosystem afloat.

As a result, people now primarily invest in these.