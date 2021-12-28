Investing and starting a business will never be the same again.

For the next ten years, the way people have established businesses for the last 30 years will not work. Investors and founders must recognize that they cannot continue to do what they are doing indefinitely.

Fundamental cultural and technological trends are transforming the way businesses are founded, how they recruit the best personnel, how they are funded, and, eventually, how they deliver a return to their shareholders.

Beginning next week, I’ll be publishing a 10-part series of weekly essays covering the most important trends on the horizon and how they’ll effect investment and business formation across the board.

The Future vs. Venture Capital

When you compare the present model of company formation and funding to what’s going on in the globe, it’s clear that they’re poles apart. We will all be disrupted frequently due to the exponential pace of innovation and the development of multiple, fast paradigm shifts.

Founders today are recruited by investors who give away large sums of money and tell them, “Go build a unicorn.”

As a result, they’re on a 10-year, fairly set course. This results in a riskier investment involving more money, a longer timeline, and an organization that will almost certainly experience two or three major upheavals before being able to quit.

Many failures are hidden under the large sums of money invested in companies. Founders are not held responsible for whether or not their product is purchased. They don’t have to be concerned about success since they can simply invest more money.

They’ll have to wait six to ten years to find out if the company is successful. They’ve been through a lot of upheaval and uncertainty, and they’ve probably produced something that’s now entirely outmoded. You may head to the craps table instead.

On The Timeline, The Current Market Is A Bloated Blip

People are throwing money to companies like it's a celebration. They're drunk and becoming drunker, attempting to get as much enjoyment out of it as possible. They realize it's not sustainable, though, deep down. I spend a lot of time talking to investors, and the majority of them admit, "Yeah, I'm not sure how long this will endure." Two or three large downturns in the previous 25 years have wiped out significant investors in their 50s and beyond. They are aware that the current market is not based on accurate values or measures. It'll only be a matter of time before.