Inuit Advocate Mary Simon, Canada’s new Governor General

Mary Simon, who became Canada’s first indigenous governor general on Monday, has battled to protect her people’s way of life by opposing Arctic oil development, promoting seal hunting, and safeguarding Inuit culture.

Simon described her nomination as “an essential step forward on the long route towards reconciliation” as Canada’s head of state and Queen Elizabeth II’s envoy in the Commonwealth nation.

It came after the heartbreaking discovery of over 1,000 unmarked graves at church-run residential schools that were supported by the government to forcefully assimilate Canada’s indigenous people.

More than 4,000 pupils died as a result of disease and neglect, while others have spoken out about physical and sexual abuse by headmasters and professors who stripped them of their culture and language.

Simon was one of numerous indigenous leaders present in parliament in 2008 for the government’s public apologies for those acts, wearing a seal skin vest.

“I’m filled with hope that this action by the Canadian government, as well as the charity of the words chosen to convey this apology, will help us all mark the end of this sad period in our nation’s history,” she said at the time.

“Let us not be fooled into thinking that when the sun rises tomorrow morning, the agony and scars will magically vanish,” she cautioned. They aren’t going to.”

Simon gave her first formal statement Monday at a ceremony in Ottawa’s Senate, saying, “I am honored, humbled, and ready to be Canada’s first indigenous governor general.”

“I will work to establish bridges across varied origins and cultures that represent the greatness and promise of our wonderful country,” she continued.

Simon was born in 1947 in Kangiqsualujjuaq, a hamlet on Ungava Bay’s east shore, and attended a day school that was similar to indigenous residential schools before obtaining her first work as a radio host for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

She got actively interested in defending Inuit rights and Arctic areas in the 1980s. She spoke out against oil and gas extraction, as well as other sources of pollution in the far north, as president of the Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC).

She has also encouraged Inuit culture, praising her predecessor for consuming seal meat during an official Arctic tour to show support for Inuit hunters against an EU prohibition on the sale of seal products.

“The seal ban was founded on colonial conceptions of our sealing practices,” she stated at the time.

Simon took that same zeal to Washington, where he fought to keep polar bears off the endangered species list.