Intruder with a crossbow detained at the Queen’s Castle in the United Kingdom.

Police said Sunday that a man armed with a crossbow who stormed into Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II is spending the holidays, was caught and jailed for mental health treatment.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that “security processes were triggered within moments of the individual accessing the premises and he did not penetrate any buildings.”

“A crossbow was discovered following a search of the man,” it continued.

The event occurred while the Queen was spending a low-key Christmas Day with her eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla at Windsor Castle, west of London.

Local police announced on Saturday that they had located a 19-year-old male on Christmas Day at 0830 GMT.

The adolescent was detained on suspicion of trespassing on a restricted area and possessing an aggressive weapon.

“The man was taken into custody.”