International flights to Bali have reopened, but there are no tourists in sight.

On Thursday, Bali reopened to international flights from a few nations, including China, Japan, and France, as the pandemic-stricken Indonesian holiday island took another step toward welcoming tourists back.

However, authorities in Bali, which has lost its principal source of revenue as a result of the tourism slump, have indicated that no international flights are scheduled for Thursday.

Under new travel entrance rules, foreign travelers must be vaccinated, quarantined in a hotel for five days, and adhere to tight visa procedures.

“We’re ready and waiting for international aircraft,” said Taufan Yudhistira, an airport spokesperson.

“However, nothing has been scheduled for today.”

Authorities indicated that travelers from 19 countries, including South Korea, China, Japan, France, the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, and New Zealand, could fly into Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport.

However, Australians are not included in the partial reopening, despite the fact that they were a major source of the millions of tourists who flocked to the palm-fringed island before the outbreak.

In mid-July, Indonesia was devastated by the extremely contagious Delta version of the virus, which resulted in almost 56,000 new Covid cases in just one day.

In the hardest-hit districts, the government imposed emergency restrictions, shutting down non-essential enterprises and restricting people’s movement.

However, as the government cranks up immunizations across the 270 million-strong Southeast Asian archipelago, case counts are declining.

As the country observes a decline in daily verified Covid cases and deaths, authorities have begun to gradually remove prohibitions.