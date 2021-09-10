Intelligence records show that Australian spies assisted the CIA in Allende’s Chile.

According to intelligence papers disclosed Friday, Australia conducted espionage activities in Chile in the 1970s in support of the US intervention against Salvador Allende’s socialist government.

According to declassified Australian papers supplied by the National Security Archive (NSA), a Washington-based research organization, the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) set up a “station” in Santiago at the request of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) from 1971 to 1973.

“The hidden history of systematic, covert US efforts to overthrow the democratically elected Chilean government of Salvador Allende continues to unfold after 50 years,” NSA historian Peter Kornbluh told AFP.

“History’s verdict for countries like Australia and Brazil, which intervened in Chile as well,” he continued, “depends on this dark past being known in its entirety.”

Allende, who was elected president of Chile in 1970 by the Popular Unity coalition of left-wing parties, was deposed in a coup led by General Augusto Pinochet on September 11, 1973.

Allende committed suicide in the presidential residence at La Moneda, surrounded by troops.

The CIA had asked ASIS for help three years before to carry out clandestine activities in Chile.

According to NSA notes and reports, Australian Foreign Minister William McMahon authorized the establishment of a covert cell in Chile’s capital in December 1970, with teams and operatives arriving in mid-1971.

The 18-month effort entailed recruiting Chilean assets and sending intelligence reports directly to the CIA’s Langley, Virginia headquarters.

According to the records, the incoming Australian Prime Minister, Gough Whitlam, ordered the director of ASIS to halt the operation in Chile in early 1973, fearing that if the operation was made public, Australian participation would be “very difficult” to defend.

Although the Australian surveillance cell was reportedly shut down in July 1973, one ASIS agent remained in Santiago until after the September 11 military coup.

The materials were declassified after Freedom of Information requests from Clinton Fernandes, a former Australian Army intelligence analyst and professor of international studies at the University of New South Wales in Canberra.

Fernandes received data from the Australian government in June.