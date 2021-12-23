Intel Issues an Apology for a Letter Regarding US Sanctions on Xinjiang.

After delivering a public apology for a letter to its suppliers referencing US sanctions targeting human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang province, Intel found itself on the defensive in Washington and Beijing on Thursday.

The controversy erupted after the United States passed legislation prohibiting practically all imports from Xinjiang, citing concerns about the use of forced labor and other human rights violations against an ethnic minority.

To comply with the limitations, the chip giant ordered suppliers early this month to avoid any products from the region.

However, following widespread condemnation in China, the chipmaker issued a statement on Weibo, a Chinese social media network, on Thursday expressing apologies for the remarks.

Intel stated, “Our original objective was to ensure compliance with American laws.” “We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued Chinese customers, partners, and the general public.” On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act into law, and Intel’s apology was met with skepticism by the White House.

“We believe the private sector and the international community should resist the People’s Republic of China’s weaponization of its markets in order to discourage support for human rights,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

“We also believe that enterprises in the United States should never have to apologize for standing up for basic human rights or for imposing repression.”

Intel’s US workforce made it plain that the corporation will abide by US law in a statement.

“We made a statement in China on December 23 to address concerns expressed by our stakeholders there about how we communicated certain legal requirements and policies to our global supplier network,” Intel stated.

“We will continue to ensure that our worldwide sourcing conforms with applicable laws and regulations in the United States and other jurisdictions where we operate,” said the company.

The pressure on Intel comes as US businesses cope with the new sanctions, which prohibit the import of all commodities from the region unless corporations can prove that no forced labor was used in their manufacturing.