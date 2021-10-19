Instead of single-use plastic, the Phoenix Suns’ Footprint Center uses biodegradable materials.

The Phoenix Suns’ arena has signed a new naming rights agreement with Footprint, a material-science technology business that is helping the organization transition into a new era of sustainability.

Fans of the NBA team will now be offered biodegradable concession ware in an aim to eradicate single-use plastic from the venue and to inspire other venues to follow in the Footprint Center’s footsteps.

Cups, plates, boxes, and utensils created from Footprint’s recyclable and biodegradable plant-based fiber goods will be replaced.

Food and biodegradable products will be collected and separated using recycling and compost cans.

Footprint chief marketing officer Susan Koehler told CNBC, “We’re not just having a tip-off; we’re having a tipping point of change.” “We believe this venue will alter and demonstrate how to live a plastic-free life to the rest of the globe.” Footprint’s mission is to address the arena’s massive single-use plastic problem. Garbage cans are regularly overflowing with single-use plastic products at the end of games in stadiums all around the world, making them part of the problem rather than the solution.

“I think all stadiums will see that as something they have to do, and there will be minimum standards of clarity of what that implies,” Koehler said.

“You can see how consumer attitudes are shifting toward firms and brands in terms of sustainability, and they’re basically saying, ‘We’ll reward the companies who make the change, and [those companies]should have a responsibility to care for the earth and its people.'”

@planetfootprint, a plant-based engineering company, develops and manufactures biodegradable and recyclable technology, and the Phoenix Suns arena will become the Footprint Center.

The deal’s terms were not released, but it is said to be in the ten-year/$9 million-per-year area. pic.twitter.com/qxi54DKauR