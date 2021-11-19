Instagram’s Impact on Children is the subject of a new US investigation.

A group of US states announced a joint investigation into Instagram’s parent company, Meta, on Thursday for allegedly advertising the app to youngsters despite knowing its potential for harm, putting the scandal-plagued network in new regulatory peril.

After a whistleblower disclosed reams of internal documents indicating executives were aware of their services’ risks for kids’ well-being, the social media behemoth is facing one of its most significant reputational crises yet, triggering a fresh US drive for regulation.

“Facebook, now Meta,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement, “has failed to protect young people on its platforms and instead chose to ignore or, in some cases, double down on known manipulations that pose a real threat to physical and mental health — exploiting children for profit.”

New York, Colorado, California, Florida, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont are among the attorneys general who are the chief law enforcement and legal advisors in their respective states.

According to California Attorney General Rob Bonta, the probe focuses on Meta’s strategies for raising the frequency and duration of engagement by young users, as well as the ensuing consequences.

According to Bonta’s statement, it follows “news disclosing that Meta’s own internal research suggests that using Instagram is connected with elevated risks of physical and mental health impacts on young people, including depression, eating disorders, and even suicide.”

Meta retaliated against the investigation, claiming that the charges were false and that company had tried to protect children online.

The business claimed in a statement that “these claims are baseless and indicate a profound misunderstanding of the facts.”

“We continue to design additional features to help people who may be coping with unfavorable social comparisons or body image concerns, such as our new ‘Take a Break’ feature and ways to guide them toward different types of content,” the company said.

The recent leak of Facebook data has sparked a flurry of unflattering headlines, including one accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of caving in to state censorship in Vietnam and another pointing out how the site has fostered rage in the sake of keeping people engaged.

In October, the tech behemoth changed its parent company’s name to “Meta” in an effort to move past a slew of problems and focus on its virtual reality vision for the future.

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, who has become a figurehead of criticism of the leading social media network, gave the records to MPs, a group of journalists, and US regulators.

In a wide-ranging interview with AFP, Haugen said. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.