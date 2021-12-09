Instagram’s CEO’s Self-Regulation Pitch Is Rejected by US Lawmakers.

Instagram’s CEO tried to pacify enraged US senators with a glowing assessment of the photo-sharing app’s influence on teenagers on Wednesday, but they rejected his self-regulation idea, signaling a renewed drive to rein in Big Tech.

Despite documents obtained by a business insider indicating concerns about hazards, Adam Mosseri maintained that the service may aid struggling young people, citing a 2019 study that found Instagram made one in three teenage girls feel worse when they were unhappy with their bodies.

“When young people are struggling with terrible situations in their lives, they may turn to Instagram for support. In those important moments, I feel Instagram can be of assistance “At the most recent hearing into how social media may be harming teenagers, Mosseri told a Senate commerce subcommittee.

His testimony comes as Facebook parent Meta’s services face a crisis sparked by the company’s own research, which has reignited a years-old US regulatory campaign.

Mosseri proposed a social media industry council to determine best practices for keeping young people safe online, but it was met with skepticism.

Senator Ed Markey, a Big Tech opponent, stated, “That’s self-regulation, that’s status quo, and that just won’t cut it.” “We do require laws, and we require laws to be passed by this body.” The years-long partisan impasse in Washington appears to have eased somewhat on social media regulation, at least in terms of safeguarding children from overuse, harm to their well-being, and exposure to ill-intentioned adults.

“This is a case of too little, too late,” Senator Marsha Blackburn said of Instagram’s precautions. “Now there is bipartisan support both here and in the House to handle these problems we are witnessing with Big Tech,” she added.

Facebook has recovered from previous scandals, such as the one involving Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting business that used millions of Facebook users’ personal data to target political ads.

In that case, CEO Mark Zuckerberg traveled to Washington to apologize, and the business settled with US regulators for $5 billion.

However, the major social media network is the subject of at least one investigation prompted by the recent crisis: in November, a group of US states announced a review into Meta’s strategies for luring young users and the potential problems that may result.

Faced with mounting pressure, the firm stated in September that it will “hold” development of an Instagram version for children under the age of 13 as concerns about the platform’s influence on young people’s mental health grew.

