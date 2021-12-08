Instagram’s CEO Tells US Congress that the App ‘Can Help’ Teens.

The CEO of Instagram tells the US Congress that the app “can help” teenagers.

Instagram’s CEO painted a rosy view of the photo-sharing app’s influence on teenagers in testimony before US senators on Wednesday, which contrasted with scathing news stories based on the company’s own research.

Adam Mosseri argued that the service could help struggling young people after data hacked by a company insider raised safety concerns, citing a 2019 study that suggested Instagram made body image issues worse for one in three teenage girls.

“Instagram can be used by young people to vent about terrible events in their lives. In certain instances, I believe Instagram can help a lot of people.” The piece was written by Mosseri.

“This is something that our research has demonstrated as well,” he added in written testimony prepared for his appearance before a Senate commerce subcommittee.

His statement comes as Facebook parent Meta’s social media networks are embroiled in a crisis created by the company’s own research, reigniting a years-old US regulatory effort.

A 2020 study stated that 32% of adolescent females said Instagram made them feel bad about their bodies, according to data released by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.

Facebook has attacked a series of Wall Street Journal pieces based on the findings, as well as a second series for a US media consortium, arguing that the conclusions were distorted in the study.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn are leading the session, which is the latest in a series looking into how social media may be making children feel horrible about themselves.

“These half-measures will not suffice. Instagram must develop real plans to improve data security and safety.” Blackburn sent out a tweet before to the session.

Previous scandals, such as the one involving Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting firm that utilized millions of Facebook users’ personal data to target political advertising, have helped Facebook recover.

In that case, CEO Mark Zuckerberg came to Washington to apologize, and the company reached a $5 billion settlement with US regulators.

However, the big social media network is the focus of at least one investigation sparked by the recent crisis: in November, a coalition of US states initiated an examination of Meta’s techniques for recruiting young users and the potential difficulties that could arise as a result.

As concerns over the platform’s impact on young people’s mental health rose, the company said in September that it will “pause” development of an Instagram version for youngsters under the age of 13.

On the eve of Wednesday’s hearing, Instagram added new safeguards for young users, such as telling them to take a break if they have been spending too much time on the platform. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a Washington, D.C.-based daily newspaper.