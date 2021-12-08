Instagram’s CEO meets with US lawmakers to discuss the company’s impact on children.

After damaging press reports based on stolen internal research suggested the photo-sharing app could hurt its young users, Instagram’s CEO faces a grilling from US legislators on Wednesday.

Adam Mosseri’s testimony comes as Facebook parent Meta’s social media networks face a crisis prompted by the company’s own records, which has reignited a years-old US regulatory effort.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen disclosed papers to reporters, lawmakers, and regulators, including research from 2019 that revealed Instagram makes body image concerns worse for one in three teenage girls.

Another study from 2020 found that 32% of young females claimed that when they were unhappy with their bodies, they used Instagram to make it worse.

Facebook has slammed a series of Wall Street Journal articles based on the findings, as well as a second series for a US media consortium, claiming that its study was misrepresented.

The session is being led by Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn, and it is the latest in a series looking into how social media may be making kids feel bad about themselves.

“My talks with parents have driven me deeply to push for… reforms and demand answers that the entire country is seeking,” Blumenthal said on Tuesday.

Facebook has recovered from previous scandals, such as the one involving Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting business that used millions of Facebook users’ personal data to target political ads.

In that case, CEO Mark Zuckerberg flew to Washington to apologize, and the business settled with US regulators for $5 billion.

However, the major social media network is the subject of at least one investigation prompted by the recent crisis: in November, a group of US states announced a review into Meta’s strategies for luring young users and the potential problems that may result.

Instagram unveiled new precautions for young users on the eve of a Senate commerce subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, including advising a break if they have been spending too much time on the network.

The timing of the announcement elicited skepticism from senators, who wondered whether it was an attempt to divert attention away from the meeting.

Pre-hearing statements are a Washington tradition, according to Stephen Balkam, president and CEO of advocacy group Family Online Safety Institute, but they won’t solve the app’s flaws.

"Instagram is now safer than it was previously. Instagram, I believe, is less hazardous for teenagers than it once was. But it'll never be flawless, and it'll never be completely secure. However, this is true of all social media," according to Stephen Balkam, president and CEO of advocacy group Family Online Safety Institute.