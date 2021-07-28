Instagram Revises Its Privacy Policies to Protect Young People

Instagram announced on Tuesday that it is revising its advertising and privacy policies to protect underage users, in response to mounting criticism of the photo-sharing app’s impact on adolescent mental health.

Users under the age of 18 will be automatically redirected to private accounts, according to the platform, which is owned by Facebook. They’ll also make it more difficult for “possibly dubious accounts” to contact younger users, and they’ll limit ad alternatives for teens.

In a blog post announcing the changes, Instagram said, “Creating an experience on Instagram that is safe and private for young people, but yet enjoyable, comes with competing difficulties.” “We want them to be able to make new friends and stay up with their interests without having to deal with unwelcome DMs or remarks from strangers,” says the author.

Legislators, regulators, parents, and campaigners have been putting pressure on Instagram, arguing the business has failed to effectively protect young users’ mental health and protect them from sexual predators and bullying.

According to NPR, Facebook and Instagram are also working on improved means of authenticating users’ ages in order to determine when teen regulations should apply.

The statement read, “We want to strike the appropriate balance of enabling young people all the things they love about Instagram while also keeping them safe.”

Young users who currently have a public Instagram account will receive messages from the photo-sharing app explaining the benefits of a private account and how to modify their privacy settings. Users will be able to pick whether or not they want to make the switch.