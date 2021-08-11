Instagram Debuts New Tools To Combat Abuse and Racist Comments.

Following an assault of hostile remarks thrown towards UK footballers during the Euro 2020 final, Instagram unveiled new restrictions on Wednesday to combat abusive and racist content on the image-centric social network.

When people post potentially harmful comments, the Facebook-owned site will start employing “stronger warnings,” as well as a new “hidden words” tool that allows users to filter abusive communications.

During “spikes of greater attention,” Instagram will also allow users to control comments and message requests.

Following a painful loss in the Euro 2020 final, which was played last month after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, social media sites hurried to remove racially offensive remarks made at members of the England football squad.

The racist and vile content, which drew criticism from British politicians and the general public, put pressure on major US social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

The new controls, according to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, are intended to reduce the propagation of racist, sexist, and homophobic content.

In a blog post, Mosseri stated, “Our research suggests that a lot of hostility toward prominent personalities comes from those who don’t genuinely follow them, or who have only recently followed them, and who simply pile on in the moment.”

“This was evident following the recent Euro 2020 final, which saw a huge – and disgusting – increase in racist abuse directed towards players.”

Users have told Mosseri that they “don’t want to turn off comments and messages completely; they still want to hear from their community and build those relationships,” and that the new policy “allows you to hear from your long-standing followers while limiting contact from people who may only be coming to your account to target you,” according to Mosseri.

According to Mosseri, the existing warnings lower the incidence of abusive remarks by up to 50%.

“When someone tries to publish a potentially unpleasant comment, we already offer a warning,” he added.

“And if they try to publish potentially inappropriate comments more than once, we issue a more severe warning… We’ll show this stronger message first, rather than waiting for the second or third comment.”