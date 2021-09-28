Inspiring European Women in Tech To Watch In 2021

Many of us imagine technology as a male-dominated field when we think of it. This notion is frequently proven correct, as various reports indicate that men hold the majority of high positions. This is beginning to change, though, as a handful of outstanding women in technology are making waves.

Many female tech entrepreneurs are developing in executive positions, product development, and public relations in Europe, which is a worldwide innovation hub. With 2021 being such an important and exciting year for tech observers, here are a few ladies to keep an eye on in Europe:

Elena Aster founded ASTER Venture Capital, a venture capital fund that focuses on investing in disruptive technologies in AI, Blockchain, and Robotics, after a 10-year career as an entrepreneur and fundraiser for tech companies and startups, as well as a Master’s degree in Applied Physics and Mathematics. All of these industries are actively developing and gaining traction, benefiting humanity greatly. The number of industrial robots will at least quadruple in the next 10-15 years, the worldwide AI market will likely triple, and the global mobility market will increase from $251 billion to $1.8 trillion in 2028.

“It’s critical to think about a long-term strategy and stay focused while working with high-net-worth individuals and startup teams. I am enthusiastic about my work and constantly do what I enjoy. That makes it easier for me to deal with any situation. I value rationality, scale, and drive in business. It’s also not difficult for me to work with both men and women.”

Katerina specializes in public relations and strategic communications. She helps Internet companies and venture capital businesses from Europe, Russia, and the United States establish brand awareness and improve exposure as the co-founder and CEO of the boutique agency Aeris PR. She has a master’s degree in public relations, over ten years of experience in FinTech, AI, HealthTech, and EdTech, excellent communication skills, and a global network of editors, venture capitalists, and entrepreneurs. Katerina works with the greatest media sites, and her clients have been featured in TechCrunch, VentureBeat, and Forbes, among other publications. Her work has aided these businesses in terms of expansion, acquiring top people, sales, and funding. She is a GritDaily and Business2Community author, as well as a Thrive Global Contributor.

She is a member of PRSA (Public Relations Society of America) and GWPR (Global Women in Public Relations). Brief News from Washington Newsday.