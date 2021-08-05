Inside the $28 million mansion that Osama Bin Laden’s brother abandoned after 9/11.

Ibrahim bin Laden, Osama bin Laden’s brother, has listed his Bel Air property, which he has owned for nearly four decades, for $28 million.

In 1983, Ibrahim, the late Al-Qaeda leader’s older half-brother, purchased the large property for $1,653,000. Since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the late terrorist’s half-sibling is said to have moved out of the estate.

The mansion’s description stated, “Ready for renovating, owner has not lived here for almost 20 years.” According to the New York Post, the property’s $28 million price tag is based solely on its land value.

The sprawling 7,100-square-foot estate is situated on more than two acres of land in the exclusive lower Bel-Air area. There are seven bedrooms and five bathrooms in the residence. The property’s exterior is deteriorating, but the outside swimming pool is still in good shape.

Ibrahim and his ex-wife, socialite Christine Hartunian Sinay, used to live on the estate. After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, he supposedly became so afraid for his life that he chose to leave his Bel Air house. Osama bin Laden, his half-brother, masterminded the attack, which killed an estimated 2,977 people.

The garage of the estate used to be crammed with high-end automobiles, including multiple Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Rolls-Royces. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ibrahim drove his cars to and from his home through a circular driveway, which also housed some of his other vehicles.

According to the Independent, when the couple lived in the estate, they employed full-time groundskeepers, household staff, chauffeurs, and private security, according to journalist Steve Coll’s book “The Bin Ladens: An Arabian Family in the American Century.”

Ibrahim inherited his fortune from his late father, Mohammed, who was the only non-royal Saudi Arabian millionaire. Mohammed divided his fortune among his 52 offspring when he died, with each receiving between $20 million and $30 million.