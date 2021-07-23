Inside Manhattan’s Most Expensive Listing: A $169 Million Penthouse on the 96th Floor

The 96th-floor penthouse of one of Manhattan, New York’s most opulent properties went on the market Monday for a whopping $169 million, according to reports, making it Manhattan’s most expensive listing.

The 8,000-square-foot unit, which overlooks Central Park from the highest floor of 432 Park Avenue, is being sold by Saudi retail and real-estate billionaire Fawaz Al Hokair, who bought the building for $87.7 million in 2016.

Despite the roughly 1,400-foot tower’s notoriety for problems including creaking, flooding, and other design deficiencies, listing broker Ryan Serhant told the New York Post that the penthouse had multiple offers before it was put on the market.

Serhant claims, however, that none of the offers were sufficient for the seller.

The broker told the newspaper, “We wanted to maximize the value” by putting it up for sale.

Six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two powder rooms are included in the 8,255-square-foot home. A library, which may be used as a seventh bedroom, is also included in the penthouse.

The penthouse is being sold with all of its art and furniture, including pieces by Hermes, Fendi, and Bentley, as well as a custom-made piano. It also has high-end finishes and herringbone white oak floors.

According to 6sqft.com, the 93-foot-long great room has a wood-burning fireplace and a formal dining area, as well as 360-degree views of Manhattan.

Marble floors and worktops, seamless white lacquer and wood cabinetry, and top-of-the-line Miele appliances are included in the kitchens. A double oven, a double sink, a wine cooler, and two dishwashers are among them. While eating breakfast, the penthouse’s new owners may take in panoramic views of New York City.

According to the Wall Street Journal, if the penthouse is sold for Al Hokair’s asking price of $169 million, nearly double what he paid for it five years ago, it will be among the most expensive residences ever sold in the country.

It would also be the second most expensive real estate sale in the history of New York City. Ken Griffin, a hedge fund investor, holds the record, having paid $238 million for a condo at 220 Central Park South in Midtown Manhattan in January 2019.

Serhant ascribed the high asking price of Al Hokair’s penthouse to the structure.

“Anyone can have a large apartment or a full floor in a building. However, at 432 Park Avenue, there is only one penthouse,” the broker told the New York Post. “432 Park,” he says. Brief News from Washington Newsday.