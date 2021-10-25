Inside Amazon’s Paid Time Off Program: Why It’s Being Called “Inadequate”

According to internal communication obtained by the New York Times, Amazon was aware of “inadequate service levels” and “poor processes prone to delay and error” in their paid-leave system.

The investigation, which was published in the New York Times on Sunday, exposed numerous severe shortcomings in Amazon’s human resources department. Amazon had transitioned from using outside contractors to in-house management of their paid-leave system, and the transition had been difficult for employees.

Tara Jones, an Amazon warehouse worker in Oklahoma, discovered the issue a year ago. She was on parental leave with a newborn and received only $90 of the $540 she was entitled. When it didn’t get rectified, she wrote to Jeff Bezos, the company’s CEO.

That email sparked an internal inquiry of Amazon’s paid leave system, which revealed widespread issues such as underpayment of parental, medical, and disability leave. When the system misinterpreted their leave of absence for a vacation, it labeled some workers as dismissed.

The conclusions of the Amazon confidential report revealed that “Amazon has been shortchanging new parents, patients dealing with medical crises, and other vulnerable workers on leave for at least a year and a half – including during periods of record profit.”

According to the New York Times, Amazon is “designed for the customer experience,” and the firm is “working hard to rebalance those objectives,” according to Bethany Reyes, an Amazon HR employee. Amazon continues to identify and compensate workers, according to a company spokeswoman.

