Inmate who leaked a video of a Russian prison rape seeks asylum in France.

Speaking to AFP from France, where he is now seeking asylum, the former convict behind a video leak exposing alleged rape and torture inside a Russian prison claimed he could no longer keep the shocking disclosures to himself.

Sergei Savelyev, a Belarusian whistleblower, “was authorized to enter French territory to complete his asylum application within eight days,” according to his lawyer, Aude Rimailho.

Savelyev fled after being released from prison in February, fearful of being kidnapped or killed.

He sneaked horrifying footage out of a jail in Saratov’s capital city, purportedly revealing torture in numerous cells, including one in which a male prisoner was allegedly raped with a broomstick while screaming.

Other tapes showed convicts peeing on each other, as well as gruesome rape pictures.

A Russian human rights group revealed some of the horrifying videos he smuggled, forcing an official investigation and the dismissal of many officials.

According to prison monitors, torture and sexual violence against detainees have been widespread in Russia’s enormous prison system for a long time, but the films have shed new light on the crimes.

Savelyev told AFP exclusively that he had no choice but to speak up.

“It’s very difficult psychologically to keep stuff like this to yourself. What else can you do once you’ve figured it out? “At Charles de Gaulle airport on Sunday, the 31-year-old told AFP.

Savelyev was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison after being convicted of cocaine trafficking.

He secured a position as an IT maintenance officer, which gave him access to the prison’s internal server as well as that of other jails, where he discovered a number of movies.

He put them on USB sticks and stashed them near the prison exit.

He snatched the memory sticks on his way out on the day of his release, unobserved by guards, as a group of prisoners exited.

He informed AFP of the plot, “The notion had been simmering away within me for months.”

It was, nevertheless, a tense ordeal.

“At first, (officers) kept an eye on me, then the monitoring was gradually reduced until it vanished,” Savelyev explained in Russian.

Savelyev claimed the brutality he observed in jail astounded him.

Abuse was frequently perpetrated by fellow detainees who were eager to please jail personnel.

It’s frequently done to coerce detainees into confessing or spying on other offenders.

In certain circumstances, the abuse is recorded in order to blackmail the victim into complying.