Influencers Become Stars at Asia’s Largest Flower Market.

Thousands of buyers wait for influencer Caicai’s opinion on the best discounts as boxes of roses, lilies, and carnations pile up as she speaks into her smartphone from a small studio inside Asia’s largest flower market.

In China, e-commerce is enormous business, and influencers and livestreamers have made fortunes promoting luxury brands and cosmetics companies.

The country’s horticulture business, worth an estimated 160 billion yuan ($25.1 billion), is now joining the party. People are increasingly purchasing for flowers on their cellphones, rather than going to marketplaces and florists.

Online retail currently accounts for more than half of the industry’s revenue.

“Five bouquets for only 39.8 yuan (6.25 dollars) for those who order right immediately,” the 23-year-old says, delivering a sales spiel she practices for eight hours a day.

“Words come easy when you sell something for a long period,” she tells AFP.

Earnings, on the other hand, can be untrustworthy.

“Flower sales fluctuate throughout busy and slow seasons, thus a livestreamer’s daily earnings are unpredictable. I can only tell you that the harder you work, the luckier you will be “She adds as her coworkers pack the bouquets into cardboard boxes to be transported.

Cut flower demand has surged in China as living standards have risen, with the southern state of Yunnan at the hub of the boom because to its pleasant climate all year.

Kunming, the provincial capital, is home to Asia’s largest flower market, second only to Aalsmeer in the Netherlands.

A rose auction begins every day at 3 p.m. in a large room with over 600 buyers sharing the day’s supply behind their screens.

“Yunnan accounts for almost 80% of flower production in China, and 70-80% of the flowers for sale travel through our auction room,” says Zhang Tao, who is in charge of the market’s logistics, which is critical given the perishability of the commodities.

“On a daily basis, this equates to more than four million flowers sold. We sold 9.3 million in a single day for Chinese Valentine’s Day.” They are delivered within 48 hours throughout China.

Another influencer, Bi Xixi, sells flowers and bouquets from stalls to her own online subscribers on the retail side of the market.

The 32-year-old has racked up about 60,000 subscribers while wearing a traditional Chinese outfit known as a hanfu and passing from one stand to another with her phone at the end of a cane.

She takes up flowers and displays them.