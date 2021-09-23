Influencers are being courted by Twitter with Bitcoin tips and the NFT craze.

Twitter began allowing high-profile users to receive bitcoin tips on Thursday, as the social media platform ramps up its efforts to court the content creators who are critical to attracting crowds online.

Because of these social media stars, platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube have grown in popularity among young people.

For internet businesses battling for an audience – and advertising earnings – attracting and keeping creators and their audiences has become critical.

“We want Twitter to be the best place for creators to interact with their followers and monetise their audience in the way that works best for them,” product lead Esther Crawford told reporters.

According to the platform, it does not take a cut of bitcoin tips.

Twitter has been testing a tipping option with bitcoin as a currency choice that is now being rolled out internationally to versions of its program geared for Apple mobile devices.

According to Crawford, 2 billion individuals do not utilize regular banking institutions, therefore digital currency could let some people generate money from Twitter crowds.

She explained, “Cryptocurrency, like Twitter, runs without worldwide barriers.”

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, has backed digital currency, and his financial payments company Square is developing a real-world wallet for safely storing bitcoin.

In tweets, Dorsey argues that bitcoin is a money for the public.

Twitter was also developing a method to verify non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are at the center of a digital collecting craze.

NFT sales have swept the art world, with some garnering millions of dollars at prominent auction houses. NFTs are virtual pictures of everything from popular internet jokes to original artwork.

Twitter is also beefing up features for users to keep exchanges on the network peaceful, or to avoid getting sucked into unexpectedly heated online debates.

Conversation safety product lead Christine Su said, “We all know you may start a conversation and things will get heated or off the rails at times you wouldn’t expect.”

Improved methods for screening out inappropriate remarks are being investigated by Twitter, as is providing people a “heads up” alert when they are about to join a potentially contentious chat on the network.