Inflation wreaks havoc on family budgets and wipes off purchasing power.

Last week, there was some news that simply flew under the radar.

The current rate of inflation, according to Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, has caused considerable financial hardship for middle-class families.

Households with a typical yearly income of around $70,000 in the United States have been compelled to spend an additional $175 per month for housing, fuel, and food.

For a populace struggling with inflation at a 30-year high, having government officials constantly label the accelerating inflation as “transitory” is little consolation.

The New York Post released a graph depicting price rises on a variety of things purchased by Americans on a daily basis.

The comparisons were based on the fact that Gordon Haskett Equity Research analyst Chuck Grom looked at prices at Dollar General stores in the Southwest and Family Dollar stores in the Northeast to indicate price hikes from 2020 to 2021.

Pepsi 12-pack ($3.33 to $5.95) is one of them.

$1.25 to $1.50 for a dozen Grade-A eggs

Can of Pringles ($1.50 to $1.70)

Pop Tarts ($2–$2.25 each).

A-1 Steak Sauce ($4.75–$5) is a steak sauce that comes in a variety of flavors.

Strawberry jam from Smucker’s ($3.75 to $3.85).

Kraft Philadelphia cream cheese ($3.15 to $3.40), Folger’s ground coffee ($7.95 to $8.80).

Dove body wash ranges from $6.75 to $7.50.

Ajax cleaner (between $1 and $2).

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded the following increases:

Gas prices range from $2.19 to $3.19 per gallon.

Ground beef, one pound ($4.27 to $4.51).

Boneless chicken breast, one pound ($3.39 to $4.24).

A gallon of whole milk costs between $3.38 and $3.93.