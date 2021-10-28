Inflation is rising, and markets are waiting for ECB stimulus clues.

As European Central Bank governors gather on Thursday to discuss the bank’s monetary policy, rising inflation across the eurozone will take center stage.

Supply disruptions have driven up prices while also squeezing industrial production, creating a difficult economic terrain for policymakers to navigate.

Observers do not expect the ECB’s 25-member governing council to make any meaningful changes to the bank’s enormous stimulus program as it tries to nurse the economy back to health after the coronavirus crisis.

However, minutes from the governing council’s most recent meeting in September revealed divides between hawks who favor tighter monetary policy to combat inflation and doves who want to keep the bank’s expansive policy in place.

Prices in the euro area rose 3.4 percent year on year in September, a 13-year high fueled by rising energy costs and well above the European Central Bank’s two-percent inflation target.

The ECB has stressed that the inflation surge is just “temporary,” caused by one-time pandemic-related effects that will fade over the course of 2022.

ING’s Carsten Brzeski said that rising prices would “obviously be viewed as a reason for the hawks” to decrease the ECB’s stimulus faster.

Doves could argue that “rising energy prices will harm private consumption and hence postpone the eurozone recovery,” arguing for a more cautious approach.

According to Brzeski, ECB President Christine Lagarde will require “all of her energy” to bring the two sides of the debate together.

According to Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank, the ECB would “likely reaffirm its stance” on stimulus at the meeting, while Lagarde may give a reference to shifting economic realities at her afternoon news conference.

The ECB meeting takes place just a week before policymakers from the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England meet to discuss potential changes to their respective monetary policies.

As US inflation rises, the Federal Reserve has already indicated that it is “coming closer” to ending its stimulus program.

Meanwhile, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey stated that the British central bank “will have to act” on inflation, sparking speculation that a rate hike could happen as soon as next week.

In other parts of the European Union, rate-setters have reacted forcefully to inflation, with the central banks of Poland and the Czech Republic raising interest rates for the first time in years.

The ECB appears unlikely to follow suit, not least because “inflationary pressures are less strong in the eurozone than in the United States.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.