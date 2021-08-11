Inflation in the United States slowed in July, but gas prices continued to rise.

Consumer prices in the United States rose again in July, owing to rising gasoline costs, prompting the White House to call on oil producers to open the taps to increase supply on Wednesday.

Overall inflation, however, slowed from the previous month as some of the effects of the flu shutdowns faded, according to government data released Wednesday.

The consumer price index increased 0.5 percent in July, seasonally adjusted, following a 0.9 percent increase in June, according to the Labor Department.

When the Covid-19 limitations drove businesses and transportation to mostly shut down, energy prices plummeted, but as the economy began to return to normal, gasoline prices skyrocketed.

According to the research, gas prices increased by 2.4 percent in June and by 41.8 percent in July 2020.

Pump prices have become a political problem for President Joe Biden, and the White House called on OPEC+ producers — the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Allies – to do more to enhance supply to alleviate price rises on Wednesday.

“If left uncontrolled, higher gasoline costs risk jeopardizing the ongoing global recovery,” warned US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a statement.

However, he claims that the new OPEC+ deal to boost output is “just not enough” to fully offset the output cutbacks imposed during the pandemic.

“President Biden has stated unequivocally that he wants Americans to have affordable and dependable energy, including at the pump.”

Sullivan also urged US regulators to intervene against “any criminal behaviour” or market manipulation that could be driving up petrol prices for Americans.

Sullivan’s comments come three weeks after the OPEC+ group announced a plan to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) per month starting in August.

By the end of 2022, the group’s output will have been recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Price data has been skewed by the exceptional effort to restart activity, according to private economists and Federal Reserve policymakers, but the influence should diminish, allowing inflation to revert to a rate closer to 2%.

According to the data, total energy prices increased by 1.6 percent in July, while food prices increased by 0.7 percent.

When volatile food and energy commodities are excluded, the core CPI grew only 0.3 percent, seasonally adjusted, which is less than a third of the rate seen in June.

Unadjusted, the CPI climbed 5.4 percent in the last 12 months, stabilizing after multiple spikes. Brief News from Washington Newsday.