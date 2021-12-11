Inflation in the United States is mostly a food and energy issue.

Inflation is becoming a major issue for the US economy. However, as any customer who buys groceries or petrol at the local gas station knows, the problem is mostly caused by rising food and energy prices. For example, when the COVID-19 epidemic broke in the spring of 2020, U.S. drivers paid nearly twice as much.

Recent inflation data, including one released this morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, reveal a gap between inflation for all categories and “core inflation,” which includes food and energy.

In November, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased by 0.8 percent, following a 0.9 percent increase in October. The all-items index has climbed 6.8% in the last 12 months. This is significantly higher than the Federal Reserve’s average of 2% and the highest inflation rate since 1982.

As a result, when the Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, climbed by 0.5 percent, the picture was considerably different.

The following are two excerpts from the BLS report: “Following increases of 0.9 percent in September and October, the food index grew by 0.7 percent in November. In November, the food at home index grew 0.8 percent, as all six major grocery store food group indexes increased for the third month in a row. In November, the indexes for other food at home and fruits and vegetables both increased by 1.0 percent. In November, the index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased by 0.9 percent.”” After climbing 4.8 percent in October, the energy index increased 3.5 percent in November. In November, the gasoline index increased by 6.1 percent, the same as the previous month. (Gas prices jumped 2.8 percent in November before seasonal adjustments.) After gaining 1.8 percent in October, the electricity index increased 0.3 percent in November. Following a 6.6 percent increase the previous month, the natural gas index rose 0.6 percent in November.” The CPI’s most volatile components are usually food and energy. Weather conditions and supply disruptions due to transportation bottlenecks and other supply-side frictions affect both items. These factors, however, are not one-sided, which means they might move in the opposite way, easing food and energy inflation.

As a result, market analysts and the Federal Reserve rely on the PPI, which excludes food and energy and is a stronger indication of inflation trends.

Even still, there's a puzzle about the high gas prices. Oil is used to make the majority of gas. As a result, gas and oil prices must rise.