Inflation in the United States increased to a new high of 7.8% in July.

The pace of wholesale inflation over the past year increased to 7.8% from 7.3 percent for the 12-months ended in July, according to statistics issued Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It’s the biggest jump since November 2010, when 12-month data was initially calculated.

In July, the producer price index increased by 1%, which was more than the 0.6 percent increase predicted by Wall Street Journal experts.

It was the sixth month in a row that wholesale prices increased. The producer price index increased by 1% in June after increasing by 0.8 percent in May.

Inflation is still high, at 5.4 percent year over year, but monthly rises have slowed in some categories, which is a positive indication.

The increase in used automobile prices was the smallest since February.

Airfares and laundry machines both dropped somewhat in July compared to June (though prices remain high)

Overall, the CPI increased by 0.5 percent in July. 0.9 percent in June 0.6 percent in May

Here’s where the cost of living is skyrocketing:

73.5 percent (y/y) increase in car rental 41.8 gallons of gas, 41.7 gallons of used automobiles, 41.7 gallons of 19 Utility gas 24.1 Airfare 24.1 Airfare 24.1 Airfare 24.1 Airfare 18.8 washing machines 19 dresses 13.7 Moving 13.3 Bacon 17.9 Pork Roast Steaks (11.1) 9.9 Fish 8.5 Sports equipment 10.7 TVs 7.2 New automobiles 6.4 Rent (Open Educational Resources) 2.4

Consumer prices jumped 5.4 percent in July, matching last month’s growth, which was the fastest since August 2008.

“While this data should reassure investors that inflation isn’t on a never-ending upward trajectory, make no mistake: this inflation report is still hot,” Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, said.

Food, shelter, and new car prices all rose in July, with the food index climbing 0.7 percent and the energy index rising 1.6 percent, with gas prices rising 2.4 percent. The increase in final demand services was the greatest on record, at 1.1 percent. A 1.7 percent increase in margins for final demand trade services, which reflect changes in margins obtained by wholesale merchants, accounted for over half of the increase.

Cars and car parts retailing, which climbed 11.2 percent, accounted for around 20% of the growth in provided margins. Some of the indicators that gained ground were airline services and hospital outpatient care.

While some economists are concerned about inflation, it is considered a healthy result of a high-growth economy when it is kept under control.

On the podcast Breaking Points, Richard Wolff, an economics professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said, “Yes, I’m worried about inflation, and yes, the fears of inflation are overblown.”

“Inflation is a huge economic event; it never has a single cause or a single key cause; it requires a combination of factors. Brief News from Washington Newsday.