Inflation in the United States: How Different Demographics React to Price Increases

Millennials and Baby Boomers are on different sides of another generational divide as the national discourse increasingly revolves around the risks of rising inflation.

Consumers and policymakers alike are concerned about inflation. Wholesale inflation in the United States increased to 7.8% in July, according to official figures. The Producer Price Index (PPI) increased by 1%, above Wall Street’s forecast of 0.6 percent. According to the Labor Department, consumer prices have risen by 5.4 percent, the fastest rate since August 2008.

According to a recent Bankrate.com survey, 95 percent of Boomers said they had to pay higher prices, and three-quarters said it had a negative impact on their financial status. At the same time, while 84 percent of Millennials and 75 percent of Gen-Z respondents indicated they faced increasing prices, a smaller percentage of these groups claimed it had a negative impact on their income.

The causes of this disparity are two: lived experience and generational economics.

Americans born between 1946 and 1964 are known as Baby Boomers, whereas those born between 1981 and 1996 are known as Milennials. Of the two, a significant portion of the Baby Boomer demographic has personal experience with more severe periods of inflation, which may impact their current concerns.

During the late 1970s, the United States experienced a rapid rise in inflation, as well as rising unemployment and wage stagnation. According to data from the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, the annual rate of change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 13.5 percent in 1980, compared to 1.2 percent in 2020. In March, Deutsch Bank economists highlighted the effect of Boomers seeing years of high inflation as casting a “long shadow” over their inflation beliefs.

The Millennial generation, on the other hand, does not have the same level of savings as their parents or grandparents, which contributes to their less pessimistic views of increased inflation. Since 1983, the annual rate of change in inflation has been below 5%, and it is only now beginning to rise over that level.

Officials from the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration have been wary of any potential inflation spike, especially as Congress considers new spending legislation. Biden hailed the findings of a July survey that showed inflation had decreased marginally from June levels. He also stated his commitment to resolving inflation concerns as well as his faith in the Federal Reserve's ability to do so.