Inflation in the United States has risen, putting pressure on stocks and lifting the dollar.

After data indicated the greatest increase in US inflation in more than a decade, Wall Street stocks dropped from record highs on Tuesday, while the dollar rose.

According to the Labor Department, the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 5.4 percent in the 12 months ending in June, the highest rate since August 2008.

Following the completion of major European bourses with no changes, all three major US indices retreated from record highs, with the Dow losing 0.3 percent.

“While it’s simple to explain away a lot of the parts that created that print,” Art Hogan of National Securities said, “it’s certainly brought some concern to the broader market in general that perhaps inflation would be less transitory than we thought.”

The Federal Reserve has consistently stated that sharp rises in consumer prices will be temporary, and the markets have largely accepted this position.

“If today’s number isn’t the high-water mark,” said Michael Hewson, a market analyst at CMC Markets, “then Fed officials may start to move a little bit more uncomfortably as we head into the autumn.”

“For the time being, markets are buying the transitory narrative,” he continued, “but if the current trend continues, ‘transitory’ will be performing a lot more heavy-lifting than it is now.”

In contrast to the dollar, which was “sharply higher” after the announcement, US stocks “declined modestly,” according to Kathy Lien, foreign exchange analyst at BK Asset Management.

Investors are looking forward to hearing from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is scheduled to speak before Congress on Wednesday, she added.

“If (Powell) downplays CPI, the dollar will give back gains, but if he hints the taper is just around the horizon, the dollar might extend higher quickly,” Lien wrote.

Oil prices climbed elsewhere after the International Energy Agency said last month that demand was increasing and that there would be further rise in the future.

According to Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA, “the oil market might get a lot tighter very rapidly, which could imply the recent pullback has run its course.”

This week, major US firms are reporting second-quarter earnings, and Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase declared record profits compared to the same period in 2020 before the markets opened.

However, Goldman’s stock fell 1.2 percent and JPMorgan’s fell 1.5 percent in a “sell the news reaction,” according to Hogan, as investors priced in the favorable performance.

Boeing’s stock dropped 4.2 percent after the company announced that it would temporarily halt production of its 787 Dreamliner after discovering a new problem. Brief News from Washington Newsday.