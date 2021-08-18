Inflation in the United Kingdom is slowing, but it is expected to go up again.

Official statistics revealed Wednesday that Britain’s annual inflation rate slowed substantially last month as apparel retailers slashed prices in the pandemic-hit sector, but experts cautioned that it would eventually climb again.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the Consumer Prices Index was 2.0 percent in July.

The rate had risen to a near three-year high of 2.5 percent in June as prices rose in response to the lifting of coronavirus limitations.

“Inflation fell in July across a broad variety of goods and services, including clothes, which decreased with the return of summer sales after the pandemic affected the industry last year,” said Jonathan Athow, an ONS statistician.

The clothing sector, which saw price growth of 1.7 percent in July following a 3.0-percent jump in June, contributed to the downturn.

Despite this, inflation has risen since March, when the UK government initiated a phased removal of coronavirus restrictions.

For the first time since 2019, the rate surpassed the Bank of England’s official target goal of 2.0 percent in May.

Despite the downturn in July, most analysts believe prices will continue to rise as the global economy recovers.

The Bank of England had warned earlier this month that fourth-quarter inflation would briefly rise to 4.0 percent.

“The severity of inflationary pressures now within the UK economy is being hidden by a drop in year-on-year inflation last month,” said KPMG chief economist Yael Selfin.

“We expect inflation to accelerate further in the second half of the year, climbing well above the Bank of England’s 2.0 percent goal, as supply networks struggle to keep up with strong demand.”