Inflation in the United Kingdom falls, but a rate hike is still expected.

Annual inflation in the United Kingdom slowed somewhat in September, according to official statistics released Wednesday, but it remained near to a nine-year high, raising the probability of a rate hike next month.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the annual inflation rate declined to 3.1 percent in September from 3.2 percent in August, which was the highest level since early 2012.

Despite the lower headline figure, many anticipate the Bank of England to raise its main interest rate from its record low of 0.1 percent next month.

“Because the drop… kept inflation over the 3.0% rate projected by the BoE in August, it’s unlikely to considerably lower expectations that the BoE will hike interest rates before the end of the year,” said Paul Dales, Capital Economics’ senior UK economist.

Analysts pointed out that inflation fell only because a government program encouraging people to visit restaurants had been removed from the equation a year earlier, and that the yearly rate was expected to rise again in the following months.

High inflation is putting pressure on businesses and consumers around the world, and central banks are using rate tightening to attempt to keep prices from rising.

Following the latest UK inflation report, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said, “Global shocks have pushed up prices around the world, and we are working with businesses and international partners to alleviate these pressures.”

Raw material, finished product, and service prices are all rising substantially as economies emerge from pandemic lockdowns and face supply limitations.

Energy prices, in particular, are rising, forcing some businesses to cut back or even temporarily halt operations.

“The latest (UK inflation) estimates don’t include the gas pump problem or the most recent spike in energy costs, or indeed the knock-on consequences across the economy,” said Laith Khalaf, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

“Inflation is being felt across the country, as the major drivers are housing and transportation expenditures, which are inevitable for practically everyone.”

Petrol shortages hit the UK earlier this month, sparked by a lack of EU lorry drivers following Brexit, which resulted in long lines and panic buying at gas stations.

Global bottlenecks and the exodus of foreign workers from the UK as a result of the epidemic have resulted in a severe shortage of lorry drivers, causing nationwide supply chain challenges.

Last Monday, the UK government relaxed regulations to allow foreign truck drivers to perform an unlimited number of pickups and deliveries.