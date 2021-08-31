Inflation in the Eurozone soars to 3.0%, the highest level in a decade.

According to official figures released Tuesday, eurozone inflation jumped to 3% in August, as widespread shortages, rising energy costs, and one-off factors drove up consumer prices throughout the continent.

The increase pushes the rate a full percentage point over the ECB’s target of 2%, to a level last seen in November 2011, while economists claim the increase is due to the coronavirus outbreak and will be temporary.

The main driver of August inflation was a 15.4 percent increase in energy prices, compared to a 14.3 percent increase a month earlier.

Inflation in the 19-member eurozone could grow “much further in the coming months,” according to Jack Allen-Reynolds, senior economist at Capital Economics.

“However, this is attributable to temporary forces that should dissipate next year, leaving headline and core inflation well below 2% by the end of 2022,” he explained.

For the time being, the European Central Bank has set aside any concerns about rising consumer prices, saying it will stick to its long-standing stimulus policies to assist the economy recover.

Prior to the summer break, ECB President Christine Lagarde stated that the bank will exercise “patience” in assisting the 19-nation currency club through the health crisis, implying that crucial interest rates would remain low.

Despite months of above-target inflation readings, the European Central Bank (ECB) has made no changes to its 1.85 trillion euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic emergency bond-purchasing plan (PEPP), the bank’s primary instrument for mitigating the virus’s impact.

The European Central Bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy aims to keep borrowing cheap throughout the eurozone in order to boost consumption and investment.