Inflation in the Eurozone is at an all-time high.

Official statistics released Tuesday indicated that rising energy prices pushed eurozone inflation to its highest level on record in November, putting the European Central Bank’s opposition to tightening monetary policy sooner than anticipated to the test.

Consumer prices increased by 4.9 percent this month, up from 4.1 percent the previous month, marking the biggest reading since Eurostat began compiling the data over 20 years ago.

The result is more than twice the ECB’s two percent aim.

As demand and economies recover from coronavirus lockdowns, inflation has skyrocketed around the world, and the introduction of the Omicron variant has added to the uncertainty.

Higher living costs are being felt throughout the eurozone, putting pressure on the ECB to reduce its stimulus and contemplate raising interest rates sooner than expected.

However, the Frankfurt-based institution has stressed that the 19-nation zone’s inflation acceleration is only temporary, and it is hesitant of intervening too quickly and suffocating the current recovery.

On December 16, it will have its next policy meeting.

High demand following the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions has driven up energy prices and caused global shortages of crucial resources and labor.

“We wouldn’t add a single container ship or truck driver if we tightened monetary policy today,” ECB chief Christine Lagarde said in an interview with Germany’s Sueddeutsche newspaper published Monday.

She believes that the current supply chain issues and shortages will fade over time, with the ECB predicting that inflation will begin to fall next year.

Isabel Schnabel, a member of the ECB’s executive board, forecast earlier in November that inflation would touch its highest level since the euro was introduced in 1999 this month.

The rate of price increases would then slow during the next year, according to Schnabel.

Since June, inflation in the euro zone has risen every month.

Natural gas and oil costs have pushed up global inflation, with energy registering a 27.4 percent annual rate in November in the eurozone, up from 23.7 percent in October.

Services, industrial products, food, alcohol, and cigarettes all increased by more than 2%.

In November, core inflation, which excludes energy and other items, was 2.6 percent, up from two percent the previous month.

“November’s inflation numbers were yet another positive surprise,” wrote Jack Allen-Reynolds, a senior Europe economist at Capital Economics.

"November's inflation numbers were yet another positive surprise," wrote Jack Allen-Reynolds, a senior Europe economist at Capital Economics.

"The Omicron variation has elevated the level of uncertainty even more, but we believe it will continue to do so for the time being."