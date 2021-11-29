Inflation in Germany has reached a 29-year high, but the ECB is urging patience.

Consumer prices in Germany rose to a 29-year high in November, according to preliminary data released Monday, but European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that tightening monetary policy too soon might jeopardize the region’s recovery.

According to the federal statistics office Destatis, the annual inflation rate in Europe’s largest economy increased to 5.2 percent, owing to rising energy costs and supply chain bottlenecks.

In November, energy prices alone increased by 22%.

Inflation had risen by 4.5 percent year on year in October.

High demand following the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions has driven up energy prices and caused global shortages of crucial resources and labor.

According to Destatis, German inflation is further harmed by the comparison effect with 2020, when the government implemented a temporary sales tax drop, as well as the start of CO2 pricing at the beginning of 2021.

The rising cost of living is currently being felt across the eurozone, putting pressure on the European Central Bank to reduce its stimulus and contemplate raising interest rates sooner than expected.

However, the ECB has stressed that the 19-nation zone’s inflation increase is only temporary, and it is hesitant of moving too fast and suffocating the nascent recovery.

“We wouldn’t add a single container ship or truck driver if we tightened monetary policy today,” Lagarde said in an interview with Germany’s Sueddeutsche newspaper.

She believes that the current supply chain issues and shortages will fade over time, with the ECB predicting that inflation will begin to fall next year.

However, Jens Weidmann, the head of Germany’s Bundesbank, who is stepping down at the end of the year, has slammed the ECB’s plea for patience, warning that price hikes may endure longer than expected.

German inflation, measured by the ECB’s preferred metric, the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), surged to 6% in November, considerably beyond the bank’s two-percent objective.

The November inflation rate was “a bombshell,” according to Carsten Brzeski, an economist with ING Diba bank, but he believes the peak is still to come.

“The December inflation figure could set a new high since German reunification,” he said.

He said that “one-off variables like base impacts from increased energy costs and post-lockdown price mark-ups” will “gradually start to abate.”

“However, headline inflation may not fall below two percent until the end of 2022, if not later in 2023.”