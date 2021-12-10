Inflation in Brazil has reached an 18-year high.

The government announced Friday that Brazil’s annual inflation rate touched an 18-year high of 10.74 percent in November, albeit the monthly rate declined marginally, indicating that the central bank’s aggressive tightening cycle is starting to bear fruit.

The largest economy in Latin America is suffering from both a recession and rising prices, leaving the central bank with the onerous challenge of containing inflation without jeopardizing economic growth.

In November, rising fuel, transportation, and housing prices brought inflation to its highest level since 2003, according to the national statistics institute.

Food prices, on the other hand, decreased, lowering the monthly inflation rate to 0.95 percent, down from 1.25 percent in October and well below experts’ projections of 1.07 percent.

That came after the central bank raised the benchmark interest rate seven times in a row in an attempt to lower inflation, including 1.5 percentage point hikes at its last two sessions.

The Selic rate is presently at 9.25%, its highest level since mid-2017.

The new inflation statistics “give a sliver of hope that the headline rate is stabilizing a little sooner than had been widely expected,” Capital Economics economist William Jackson wrote in a note.

“However, the data still provides plenty for central bank policymakers to be concerned about,” he added.

“It won’t stop them from raising the Selic rate by 150 basis points again in February.”

The central bank has struggled to meet its inflation targets, which are 3.75 percent this year and 3.5 percent next year.

Many Brazilian families are struggling to make ends meet due to double-digit inflation.

President Jair Bolsonaro’s already sagging popularity has been exacerbated by this.

According to polls, the far-right leader is on pace to lose the elections in October to leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro has nearly increased the average welfare payment for low-income families to 415 reais ($72) per month in an attempt to bolster his popularity. He has also pushed to extend the number of people who are eligible.

Analysts, on the other hand, warn that an increase in social spending will only serve to feed inflation.

Brazil’s economy shrank by 0.4 percent in the second quarter and 0.1 percent in the third quarter of 2021.