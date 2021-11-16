Inflation hasn’t deterred US shoppers thus far.

Despite global supply chain snarls that have driven inflation and produced shortages, stronger-than-expected retail sales statistics and earnings from big-box retailers portrayed a rosy picture of US consumers on Tuesday.

According to the Commerce Department, retail sales increased by the most in a single month since March.

Both Home Depot and Walmart had already reported earnings that above forecasts, with the latter reassuring customers that sufficient inventory will be available for the holiday season and highlighting a cautious approach to passing on greater costs to customers.

The official data and wages together imply that many consumers are still in good shape, owing to a strong labor market and government assistance payments distributed earlier in the pandemic.

Inflation, on the other hand, is a growing concern.

“We haven’t seen this level of inflation in the United States in a long time,” said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, citing the impact of increasing gasoline prices in particular.

On a conference call with analysts, McMillon said, “They’re up considerably against a year ago, and the customers had money, and that’s going to come to an end at some point.” “Hopefully, that will be a gradual process, and gas costs will drop.” Increased consumer savings, according to Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, should cushion the blow to spending in 2021.

“We see inflation becoming more of a constraint on underlying or real growth in the future if it is not contained,” he said. “This is especially dangerous if the weather gets colder and domestic heating and fuel costs skyrocket.” Retail sales grew 1.7 percent in October from September’s upwardly revised figure, above forecasts as a variety of businesses reported increased activity, according to the Commerce Department.

Sales increased by 4% at non-store retailers like e-commerce platforms, while they increased by 3.8 percent at electronics and appliance outlets. Last month, sales at department stores and building materials retailers increased, while sales at pubs and restaurants remained unchanged.

While the University of Michigan’s consumer confidence index fell to a 10-year low last week, Pantheon Macroeconomics’ Ian Shepherdson said the retail sales statistics suggest that “what individuals do is considerably more important than what they say.”

“We foresee a record-breaking holiday season as individuals make up for lost time and begin to spend some of the $2.5 trillion in excess funds that have accrued since the pandemic began,” he projected.

Due to a loss associated, Walmart's net income for the quarter ending October 31 fell to $3.1 billion, down 39.5 percent from the year-ago period.