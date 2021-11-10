Inflation fears resurface, sending Asian markets lower.

Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as a record-breaking rally on Wall Street came to an end, bringing inflation back to the forefront as reports indicated that prices in the US and China continue to rise.

While markets, notably in the United States, have hit new highs in recent days and weeks, traders are concerned about a steady stream of data indicating global inflationary pressures developing as supply chains become clogged and demand rises.

As a result, central banks have become more hawkish, with some raising interest rates and others reducing other massive financial assistance measures put in place at the start of the pandemic and which have been critical to the recent surge in global shares.

China released a report on Wednesday showing that prices paid at factory gates increased 13.5 percent year over year in October, reaching their highest level in more than two decades, owing to rising energy prices and supply disruptions in areas of the country experiencing new viral outbreaks.

Inflationary pressures on consumers have also increased, according to the data.

The figures will give leaders a headache as they try to keep costs from spiraling out of control while simultaneously supporting the economy, which is stuttering due to the recent Covid flareups.

The announcement came a day after the Labor Department reported that wholesale prices in the United States remained high last month, with analysts predicting that the trend would continue this year. Later on Wednesday, the consumer price index will be announced.

“People aren’t acclimated to inflation because we haven’t seen it in a long time,” Drew Matus of MetLife Investment Management told Bloomberg Television.

“We can expect more volatility over the coming six months as people gain a better picture of what the Fed might do.”

Losses were led by Shanghai and Hong Kong, with Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Manila, and Jakarta also in the red.

Investors were keeping a close eye on developments in the China Evergrande drama, which has a deadline of Wednesday to pay interest on three bonds for a total of $148 million.

The company has met its commitments under two previous notes, and it recently raised $144 million by selling a stake in an internet company.

However, there is still a lot of anxiety about the firm's dilemma, which is engulfed in debts totaling more than $300 million.