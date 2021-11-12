Inflation fears have dominated global stock markets this week.

On Friday, global stock markets mainly rose, moving higher after a week in which the danger of inflation frightened investors but not enough to halt the surge.

By lunchtime in New York, all major US indexes had recovered, recouping their losses for the week and following the lead of Europe, where the FTSE was notable for defying the bullish Friday mood.

The euro fell to a 15-month low against the dollar before stabilizing, with the dollar gaining from anticipation that the Federal Reserve, which is under investigation, will launch a series of rate hikes to combat rising inflation in the world’s largest economy.

“Inflation is really hot,” said Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst at Markets.com, citing multi-decade highs in key indicators in the United States, Japan, and China.

German wholesale prices rose 15.2 percent year over year in October, the largest rate since March 1974 and an increase over the previous two months, according to him.

“However, investors don’t appear to be concerned,” Wilson said. “Ultimately, the market remains reasonably comfortable with fundamentals,” and “equities remain the only game in town” with central banks keeping rates — and thus bond yields — artificially low.

While inflationary concerns have spooked some investors, stubbornly low interest rates have left yield-hungry investors with few options other than to stick with stocks — a scenario analysts call TINA — there is no alternative.

“Equities can’t continue to maintain their ground against this backdrop, but stranger things have happened in a TINA world,” said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam, citing rising gold prices and a strengthening dollar as examples.

Gold futures in New York were barely changed at $1,864.3 per ounce, a five-month high, as the precious metal’s historic significance as inflation insurance meant “investors reverted to an old friend in time of need,” according to Erlam.

Markets are watching to see if the global inflation spike will subside as supply chain disruptions and pay increases normalize and firms recover from the pandemic’s impact.

According to media sources, Toyota Motor is making up for missed output due to supply shortages by returning to full capacity for the first time in seven months, while Lufthansa announced an early repayment of its bailout from the German government as demand picks up.

Companies passed on increased costs to customers, resulting in a better-than-expected earnings season, boosting optimism that the economic recovery is on track.

"The current retracement could be profit taking, as we've seen this week."